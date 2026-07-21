Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,813 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 21,819 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $151,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $256,000. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,783,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,620 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $327.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.Carlisle Companies's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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