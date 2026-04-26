Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 30,513 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 547.7% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company's stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock worth $59,586,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,678,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7%

CARR stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

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