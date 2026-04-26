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Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Koninklijke Philips logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Carmel Capital boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 58.0% during Q4 to 115,627 shares (worth $3.13M), making PHG 1.1% of its portfolio and its 25th-largest holding.
  • Other institutional moves: Mondrian initiated a large ~ $215.5M position while Causeway and Northern Trust increased their stakes, leaving institutional ownership around 13.67%.
  • Analyst sentiment has cooled with multiple downgrades to a consensus Hold, even as Philips raised its annual dividend to $1.013 (ex-dividend May 13, payable June 3).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,627 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,529,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,378,000 after buying an additional 107,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 143,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,926 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $27.47 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips's previous annual dividend of $0.89. Koninklijke Philips's payout ratio is currently 81.13%.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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