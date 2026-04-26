Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,242 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,894.88. This represents a 77.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $83.89 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced — Ingersoll Rand declared a $0.02 per-share quarterly dividend (record date May 14; payable June 4). While a positive sign of capital return, the annualized yield is only about 0.1%, so the cash return is unlikely to be a major catalyst for the stock.

Quarterly dividend announced — Ingersoll Rand declared a $0.02 per-share quarterly dividend (record date May 14; payable June 4). While a positive sign of capital return, the annualized yield is only about 0.1%, so the cash return is unlikely to be a major catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent operating context — IR beat Q4/Feb-quarter estimates earlier this year, reporting revenue growth and raising FY2026 EPS guidance to a range of $3.45–$3.57. That guidance still provides a baseline of expectations against which new analyst revisions are being measured.

Recent operating context — IR beat Q4/Feb-quarter estimates earlier this year, reporting revenue growth and raising FY2026 EPS guidance to a range of $3.45–$3.57. That guidance still provides a baseline of expectations against which new analyst revisions are being measured. Negative Sentiment: Broad earnings estimate cuts from Zacks Research — Zacks trimmed multiple quarterly and full-year EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 (e.g., FY2026 to ~$3.38 from $3.41; FY2027 and FY2028 also lowered, with several quarterly cuts). These downgrades lower forward earnings visibility and put pressure on a stock that trades at a relatively high P/E, increasing downside risk if other analysts follow suit. Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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