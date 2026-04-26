Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.41.

View Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $335.99 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $311.33 and its 200 day moving average is $293.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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