Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 20,846 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,644 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,938,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after buying an additional 2,402,408 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. 6,911,805 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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