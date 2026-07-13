Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.61 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.76.

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Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

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