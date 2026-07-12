Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 662,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,062. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $521.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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