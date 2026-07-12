Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,391 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. 2,409,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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