Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $20.58 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,877 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $526.72. 1,233,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,707. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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