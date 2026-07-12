Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $39.20 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in RTX were worth $39,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.81. 2,821,542 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.56 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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