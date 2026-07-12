Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,323 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.25% of Alliant Energy worth $43,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,054 shares of the company's stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,009.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company's stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 81,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 1,680,572 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,287. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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