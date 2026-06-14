Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS is Arvin Capital Management LP's 10th Largest Position

Arvin Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 32,753 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology makes up 4.1% of Arvin Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.63.

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Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $560.25 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $574.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $446.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research repeatedly nudged up its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology, raising estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods. Higher forward EPS forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Carpenter Technology contract wins lift pricing power but stretch valuation

Zacks Research repeatedly nudged up its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology, raising estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods. Higher forward EPS forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were modest, mostly small one-cent increases, suggesting analysts see steady but not dramatic improvement rather than a major near-term catalyst.

The revisions were modest, mostly small one-cent increases, suggesting analysts see steady but not dramatic improvement rather than a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat earnings estimates, the company is being described as stretched on valuation, which can temper enthusiasm and make investors cautious after the stock’s strong run.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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