Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,620 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.30% of Carpenter Technology worth $203,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.63.

View Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $560.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $574.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see durable earnings growth ahead.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see durable earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s latest note also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that Carpenter Technology’s pricing power and contract wins are supporting profitability. Carpenter Technology Contract Wins Lift Pricing Power But Stretch Valuation

The firm’s latest note also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that Carpenter Technology’s pricing power and contract wins are supporting profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The estimate changes were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more of a confirmation of existing strength than a major new catalyst.

The estimate changes were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more of a confirmation of existing strength than a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock is already trading near its 52-week high and at a relatively rich valuation, which may limit upside if investors decide the good news is already priced in.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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