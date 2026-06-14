Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,555 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology makes up about 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up its FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts for Carpenter Technology, suggesting analysts expect stronger earnings over the next several years. Carpenter Technology Corporation analyst estimate update

Zacks Research nudged up its FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts for Carpenter Technology, suggesting analysts expect stronger earnings over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised quarterly estimates for Q4 2026 through Q3 2028, reinforcing the view that demand and margins may remain solid. Carpenter Technology Corporation analyst estimate update

The firm also raised quarterly estimates for Q4 2026 through Q3 2028, reinforcing the view that demand and margins may remain solid. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report said Carpenter Technology’s contract wins are supporting pricing power, which is a positive fundamental sign, but it also noted the stock’s valuation may be getting expensive after its sharp advance. Carpenter Technology contract wins and valuation article

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $560.25 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $574.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $446.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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