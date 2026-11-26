Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 11,243.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,658 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 139,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Carpenter Technology worth $54,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $19,122,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,978,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,095,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 21.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,235.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carpenter Technology from $700.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carpenter Technology from $540.00 to $430.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $476.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.2%

CRS stock opened at $259.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.74. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $248.68 and a 52 week high of $625.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.21. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Steven Karol sold 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.08, for a total transaction of $1,552,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,912,160. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation develops, manufactures and distributes specialty alloys and engineered materials for applications that require high performance in demanding environments. Its products include specialty steels, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys, titanium alloys, and precision-engineered components. The company serves customers in industries including aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial manufacturing. Its materials are used in products and equipment where strength, heat resistance, corrosion resistance or other specialized properties are important.

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