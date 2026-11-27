Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,629,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $59,895,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Carronade Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned about 3.15% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $12,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,767,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234,822 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Freedom Broker started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHC

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust NASDAQ: DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related properties in the United States. Its portfolio includes senior living communities, medical office buildings and life science properties. The company's senior living properties serve older adults through independent living, assisted living and other care services, generally operated by third-party providers. Its medical office and life science properties accommodate healthcare practitioners, researchers and related organizations.

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