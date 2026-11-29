Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,645,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,753,092 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 9.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 1.33% of Carvana worth $915,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,383,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Carvana by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,316,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,604,000 after purchasing an additional 596,093 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Carvana by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,709 shares of the company's stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 105,584 shares of the company's stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $4,575,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,135,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,505,185.08. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Benjamin Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,577,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 478,693 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,484.15. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 639,686 shares of company stock worth $45,182,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Carvana Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.66. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $97.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

About Carvana

Carvana Co. operates an online platform for buying and selling used vehicles. Customers can browse vehicles, arrange financing, trade in or sell a car, and choose home delivery or pickup, including at select Carvana vehicle vending machines. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers in markets across the United States. Its services and availability may vary by location. Carvana also operates ADESA U.S., a wholesale vehicle auction business acquired in 2022.

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