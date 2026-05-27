Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 10,900 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,633 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $167,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 635,593 shares in the company, valued at $85,023,275.61. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 126,008 shares of company stock worth $15,896,715 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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