Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,457 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 32,256 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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