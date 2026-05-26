Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $178,941,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO David Solomon said fears that AI will cause a broad “job apocalypse” are overblown, framing AI as a productivity and workforce-shaping force rather than a job destroyer. That message may reassure investors that AI adoption can support economic growth and business activity instead of crushing demand. Article Title

CEO David Solomon said fears that AI will cause a broad “job apocalypse” are overblown, framing AI as a productivity and workforce-shaping force rather than a job destroyer. That message may reassure investors that AI adoption can support economic growth and business activity instead of crushing demand. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs data showed hedge funds are increasing technology stock exposure at a record pace on AI optimism, signaling strong risk appetite in the sector and reinforcing Goldman’s positioning as a key source of market intelligence. Article Title

Goldman Sachs data showed hedge funds are increasing technology stock exposure at a record pace on AI optimism, signaling strong risk appetite in the sector and reinforcing Goldman’s positioning as a key source of market intelligence. Positive Sentiment: Goldman research suggested AI agents could meaningfully boost tech cash flow and token usage, supporting the investment case for continued AI infrastructure spending and keeping Goldman tied to the dominant market theme. Article Title

Goldman research suggested AI agents could meaningfully boost tech cash flow and token usage, supporting the investment case for continued AI infrastructure spending and keeping Goldman tied to the dominant market theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also highlighted liquid cooling as a next-wave AI trade, which underscores its active role in identifying investable themes across the AI supply chain and may boost investor attention to Goldman’s research franchise. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $996.73 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $582.50 and a one year high of $1,005.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $896.71 and its 200 day moving average is $886.74. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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