Castleark Management LLC Acquires 14,220 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,440 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Tutor Perini worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TPC opened at $86.39 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

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