Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,130 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 902.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,475 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 462,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Report on UCTT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,311,075.12. This represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $896,414.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,635.55. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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