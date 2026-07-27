Castleark Management LLC Has $47.69 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,822 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $129.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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