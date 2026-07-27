Castleark Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,463,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,856,619.28. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $154,762.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,487.70. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516. Insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $91.70 on Monday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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