Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WH alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,406 shares of the company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 250.0% in the first quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,238 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,014 shares of the company's stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

WH opened at $73.49 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 14.67%.The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here