Castleark Management LLC Purchases 25,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 903.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.35 and a 200-day moving average of $416.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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