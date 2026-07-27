Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,597 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,620,410 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $278,356,000 after purchasing an additional 664,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $118,915,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,351,211 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $95,373,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 2,045,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV opened at $39.52 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.Viavi Solutions's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,082,211. This represents a 21.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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