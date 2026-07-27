Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 931.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,950 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,250 shares of the company's stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 848,372 shares of the company's stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 641,448 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,647,270 shares of the company's stock worth $63,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,650,393 shares of the company's stock worth $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,721 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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