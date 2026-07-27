Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,230 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $220,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,884,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Five Below to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Five Below to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.05.

View Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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