Catalio Capital Management LP Invests $25.01 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Catalio Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,008,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.6% of Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $561.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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