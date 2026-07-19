Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,631,730. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,214.45 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,258.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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