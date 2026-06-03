Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

AVGO stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.31 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.07.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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