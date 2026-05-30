Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,650 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This trade represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,761 shares of company stock worth $2,842,427. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $195.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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