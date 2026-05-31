Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $527.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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