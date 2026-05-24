Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys 22,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co., Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Merck & Co., Inc. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Merck & Co., Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here