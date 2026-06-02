Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $120,435,000. Finally, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $795.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here