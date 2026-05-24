Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. GlobalFoundries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Insider Activity at GlobalFoundries

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $139,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,771.05. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,862.04. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $909,572.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

More GlobalFoundries News

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GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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