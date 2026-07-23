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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Stock Holdings Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Globeflex Capital L P increased its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stake by 54.2% in the first quarter, adding 158,372 shares to bring its total to 450,580 shares worth about $11.16 million.
  • Institutional ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals remains high at 79.22%, with several other funds also reporting larger positions or new stakes in the company.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts now have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $32.00, even after several recent downgrades and one upgrade.
  • Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,372 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Globeflex Capital L P's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.37% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company's stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $32.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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