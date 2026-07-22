Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $889.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.46 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $929.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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