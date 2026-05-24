Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.0% of OLD Republic International Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CAT opened at $880.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $791.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.84. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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