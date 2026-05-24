Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 131,935 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $122,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 82.9% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $880.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $405.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $791.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.24 and a 1-year high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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