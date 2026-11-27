Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,869 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 199,788 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $140,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

These are some of the CAT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s third-quarter order backlog nearly doubled year over year to a record $78 billion. Power-generation retail sales rose 75%, with data-center demand for turbines and engines cited as a major driver—evidence of strong demand in a key growth market. Caterpillar's $78 Billion Backlog, Explained

Caterpillar’s third-quarter order backlog nearly doubled year over year to a record $78 billion. Power-generation retail sales rose 75%, with data-center demand for turbines and engines cited as a major driver—evidence of strong demand in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Caterpillar investors. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but the investigation could add legal and reputational uncertainty. Pomerantz Law Firm investigates claims on behalf of Caterpillar investors

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Caterpillar investors. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but the investigation could add legal and reputational uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: A recent report attributed pressure on CAT shares to a broader unwind in AI-related stocks. That market-driven selling may offset optimism about Caterpillar’s data-center power business in the near term. The AI Stock Slump Is Crushing Caterpillar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $897.00 to $722.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $749.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,027.00 price objective (down from $1,100.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Freedom Broker decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $544.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $699.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.82. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.11 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.14. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $20.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director C Jr acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $620.39 per share, for a total transaction of $620,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,518.46. This trade represents a 26.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $596.10 per share, for a total transaction of $208,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,229,585.30. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures and sells equipment used in construction, mining, and other industries. Its products include earthmoving and paving machinery, mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services through its dealer network, as well as financing and related services through Caterpillar Financial Services. Its customers and dealers span markets around the world. Founded in 1925 through the merger of the Holt Manufacturing Company and the C. L. Best Tractor Company, Caterpillar is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

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