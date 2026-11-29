State Street Corp trimmed its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528,801 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,531,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.35% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $209,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,793,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,018,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,195 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 91,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.90. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Albert Sun sold 960 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $62,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sun sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $137,082. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Cathay General Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Cathay Bank. The bank provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, business and consumer loans, international banking, and trade finance. Founded in 1962 in Los Angeles, Cathay Bank was established to serve Chinese American communities and has since expanded its customer base. It serves individuals and businesses through branches and other banking services in several U.S. states, including California, as well as through international offices in Asia.

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