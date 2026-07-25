Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 55,588 SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,588 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.15% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPS Commerce alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker's stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,346 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 678,236 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,610 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 270,424 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $61.16 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SPS Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPS Commerce wasn't on the list.

While SPS Commerce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here