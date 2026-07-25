Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 59,820 Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,820 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.10% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,098,160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $174,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hub Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,688 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $147,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $139,588,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.1%

HUBG stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

More Hub Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class actions against Hub Group, alleging inaccurate financial statements, internal control failures, and misleading disclosures that could increase litigation risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class actions against Hub Group, alleging inaccurate financial statements, internal control failures, and misleading disclosures that could increase litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: ClaimsFiler and other firms highlighted lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling that the lawsuit process is moving forward and keeping investor attention focused on potential financial exposure. Article Title

ClaimsFiler and other firms highlighted lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling that the lawsuit process is moving forward and keeping investor attention focused on potential financial exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 24, providing little evidence of a new bearish trading build-up. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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