Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 7,689 Cigna Group $CI

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,689 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,965 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 865,893 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $230,976,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,045 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.78. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $315.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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