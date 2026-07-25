Caxton Associates LLP Boosts Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 199.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,042 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,145 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.15% of WisdomTree worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 591,244 shares of the company's stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 93,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 101.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,009,556 shares of the company's stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 1,013,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,862 shares of the company's stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 654.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,133,254 shares of the company's stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 983,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. WisdomTree's revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WT shares. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report).

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