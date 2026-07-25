Caxton Associates LLP Buys 36,268 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 180.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Fortive were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,928,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 102,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,487,060 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479,776 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fortive by 28.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,003,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortive by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,046,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 205.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $182,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. The trade was a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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