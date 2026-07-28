Caxton Associates LLP Decreases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in DoorDash were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 582 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $103,048.92. Following the sale, the director owned 31,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,516,481.36. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.89.

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DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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